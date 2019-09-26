New Delhi: The government has released the last date to link PAN card with your Aadhaar card. Accordingly, citizens living in India and abroad must link their Aadhaar with their PAN card on or before September 30.

According to the official notification of the Income Tax Department, any Aadhaar card that is not linked with PAN card till the given date will, from October 1, automatically move to the scrap category. Subsequently, the scrapped Aadhaar cards will not be used for any transaction and it will become inoperative.

An inoperative Aadhaar card is different from invalid as in case of the latter, the card will be treated like it is never used before whereas with an inoperative card, financial transactions will be halted. However, the I-T Department has not issued any clarification as to whether the Aadhaar Card can be re-activated after the deadline if cancelled.

The interim budget in July introduced several changes to the PAN-Aadhaar linking rules. Earlier, the PAN would become invalid on crossing the deadline.

Follow the steps below to link PAN card from Aadhaar:

Step 1: Go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department, i.e., www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ tab on the left side of the homepage.

Step 3: In case you do not have a tax account, click on ‘Register’.

Step 4: On the next page, fill in the required credentials, like name, Aadhaar number and PAN number. Enter the captcha code.

Step 5: Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option. Your PAN card will be linked with the Aadhaar card.