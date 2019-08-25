New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the Centre over ‘shutting down all democratic rights’ of people in Kashmir when she tweeted a video of a Kashmiri woman weeping while narrating her ordeal to Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition delegation tried to pay a visit to Kashmir when they landed at Srinagar airport on Saturday amidst appeals to stay away by the local administration, the entire delegation was then turned back from the airport.

Soon after this, a video went viral- showing a distressed Kashmiri woman travelling in the same aircraft as the Opposition delegation and crying while explaining her ordeal to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

She says, “We want to see our children, school going students we want to see. My brother is a heart patient, it has been more than 10 days but still hasnt been able to meet his children, we are very troubled.”

How long is this going to continue?This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of “Nationalism”. For those who accuse the opposition of ‘politicising’ this issue: https://t.co/IMLmnTtbLb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2019

To this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “there is NOTHING more ‘political’ and ‘anti-national’ than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir. It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so.”

After returning to Delhi, Gandhi said things in Valley were not normal. “We wanted to get a sense of what people are going through. But we were not allowed beyond the airport,” Gandhi said.

“The media people with us were manhandled. It’s clear the situation in J&K is not normal,” he said.

The delegation comprised Communist Party of India leader D. Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and K.C. Venugopal, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Chief Sharad Yadav, Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon, RJD’s Manoj Jha and Janata Dal Secular’s D. Kupendra Reddy.