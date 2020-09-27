New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has termed Akali Dali’s decision to quit NDA as nothing more than a desperate case of political compulsion for the Badals, who were effectively left with no other option. Also Read - Karnataka: No-confidence Motion Moved by Congress Against BS Yediyurappa Govt Defeated

"Clearly SAD was left with no choice after BJP exposed that @Officeofssbadal and his SAD were fully party to Anti-Farmer legislations. The end of the coalition is only an outcome of 3 months of deceit…of defending the indefensible and misguiding the Punjab farmer,"he tweeted.

His comments come soon after the Shiromani Akali Dal quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm Bill, which were recently passed by Parliament amid Opposition protests. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the decision to snap ties with the NDA last night, amid stepped up agitation by farmers in Punjab over the three legislations

“The highest decision-making body of the Shiromani Akali Dal core committee at its emergency meeting here tonight decided unanimously to pull out of the BJP-led NDA alliance,” he said, adding the SAD was the oldest ally of the BJP, but the government did not listen to it on honouring the sentiments of farmers.

Notably, SAD is the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years. Earlier the Shiv Sena and TDP had snapped ties with the ruling NDA.

The Sena had parted ways with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form a government in Maharashtra in November last year, while the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had quit the NDA in March 2018.