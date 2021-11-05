Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday denied reports of having differences with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi saying he I speak to him for all the good that can be done for the state. He further stated that speaks to Channi on regular basis and added that he stands for the state.Also Read - Diwali Bonanza: Punjab CM Channi Announces Assistance of Rs 3100 Each For Construction Workers

“There’s nothing personal. I speak to him for the state. I speak to him for all the good that can be done for the state. I have no differences with Charanjit Channi, not at all. Whatever I do is for Punjab. I stand for Punjab. Punjab is my soul. That’s the goal,” Sidhu said during a press conference. Also Read - 'Punjab Lok Congress': Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Announces His New Party Name

There's nothing personal. I speak to him for the state. I speak to him for all the good that can be done for the state. I have no differences with Charanjit Channi, not at all. Whatever I do is for Punjab. I stand for Punjab. Punjab is my soul. That's the goal: Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/LUbPyKocG8 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Announces Major Hike In DA For State Govt Employees. Details

He also added that he has been meeting CM Channi for a long time. “I’ve been meeting him (CM) for a long time. I’ve been speaking to him since last 1 month. The 1st meeting was in Punjab Bhavan, at that time the thing was that panel (on DGP) will come & in one-week things will be settled. It’s a 90 days govt,50 days have gone,” Sidhu added.

Saying that he has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu said he will assume charge again when the new Attorney General will be appointed. “It (resignation) was not a matter of personal ego but the interest of every Punjabi,” Sidhu added in Chandigarh.