New Delhi: Over withdrawing elite SPG security cover of Gandhis, the Centre on Wednesday gave a clarification saying there was no political motive behind the move.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister J P Nadda said that there was “nothing political” in the government’s move, adding that security is given and withdrawn according to the threat perception.

“There is nothing political. The Home Ministry has a very set pattern, and there is a protocol. This is not done by a politician, it is done by the Home Ministry,” Nadda said.

“According to the threat perception, security is given and withdrawn,” he asserted.

Earlier this month, the Centre took away the elite SPG cover from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in view of the reduced threat perception to the family.

The Gandhis are now without SPG protection after 28 years. In place of SPG, the MHA has now accorded them Z+ security. CRPF personnel will now guard the members of Gandhi family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the only person to be protected by the about-4,000-personnel-strong SPG.

The CRPF, the designated lead force for conducting anti-Naxal operations and internal security tasks in the country, has about 52 other VVIPs under its cover, including Union home minister Amit Shah, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani.