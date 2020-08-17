New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that there needs to be no construction on the Viswa Bharati campus where a protest broke out earlier today over erecting a boundary wall at the Poush Mela ground, where a grand cultural carnival is held every year. Also Read - West Bengal: Protests Erupt Against Boundary Wall Construction at Poush Mela Ground in Viswa Bharati

"Visva Bharati is a central university. I don't want any construction there which will spoil nature's beauty. I request the vice-chancellor to consult the DM and SP," Banerjee said while addressing a press briefing.

"There should no such things in Bengal which will destroy the culture and heritage of Bengal," the West Bengal CM added.

Trouble erupted at the Visva Bharati campus in West Bengal’s Birbhum district after a 1,000-strong mob ransacked the varsity’s properties over the construction of a boundary wall, allegedly to prevent access of people to the iconic fair ground in Santiniketan.

The university authorities had decided to fence the ground where the ‘Pous Mela’ annual winter fair is held and construction work started in the morning.

According to reports, Trinamool Congress MLA from Dubrajpur Naresh Bauri was present when the ransacking was taking place. The university authorities refused to comment on the incident.

Scores of irate locals, under the banner of Save Poush Mela Committee, barged into the fair ground and vandalised temporary shelters, plastic chairs and other structures that were installed there on a temporary basis. They also dismantled one of the varsity gates using a JCB machine.

Students, alumni and local people also held a sit-in demonstration before the ‘Upasana Griho’ (Prayer hall) of Viswa Bharati University protesting alleged prohibition of people to the ground where the iconic Shantiniketan carnival attracts a massive footfall every winter.

Visva Bharati authorities have decided to scrap Poush Mela this year after its ‘bitter experience’ with local traders in the last two years. There were tussles between the authorities and local traders and artisans in the past for making the latter comply with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

With inputs from agencies