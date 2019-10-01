New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Tuesday clarified that reports of UP Police being asked to identify and deport illegal foreigners, has nothing to do with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “It has nothing to do with NRC. Bangladeshis and foreigners who have been living here illegally will be identified & their documents will be verified. They will be deported if their documents are found to be false.”

UP DGP on reports of 'UP Police asked to identify & deport foreigners': It has nothing to do with NRC. Bangladeshis & foreigners who've been living here illegally will be identified & their documents will be verified.They will be deported if their documents are found to be false. pic.twitter.com/Ot1IprIHEo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2019

The clarification comes after there were reports that he had written to all district police chiefs, asking them to identify Bangladeshis and other ‘foreigners’ and deport them. In the letter, he is said to have mentioned that the move is very important for the state’s ‘internal security.’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, has in the past, said that NRC will be implemented in state ‘if needed.’

In the NRC list, which was recently published in Assam, 1.9 million people were left out, which means that they risk being thrown out of the state and put in detention centres if they cannot prove, in a Foreigner Tribunals’ (FT) court, that they are indeed Indians. However, many leaders of the state’s ruling BJP are upset as many Hindus, too, were left out of the NRC while half of those who the leaders claimed were ‘outsiders’, turned out to be Indian citizens.

But, the exercise has received frequent endorsements from Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, who has, in the past, repeatedly referred to illegal immigrants as ‘termites’ and has stressed on the need to evict them from the country.

In fact, the Union Home Minister will speak on NRC later today in Kolkata, West Bengal, whose Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that NRC will not be implemented in her state.