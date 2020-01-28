New Delhi: At a time when more number of suspected cases of coronavirus are increasing across the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday assured to not to worry and get into a panic. He further confirmed that the virus has not entered the country as yet. To take a precautionary measure, he stated that all hospitals have been asked to make isolation wards.

The development comes after three people suspected to be affected by the coronavirus were on Tuesday kept under observation at an isolation ward of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital.

Confirming the news, Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, told ANi: “Three patients have been kept in the isolation for possible exposure to novel coronavirus. Their samples have been sent for testing.”

On Monday, it was reported that 3 people from Telangana, 1 each From Bihar and Rajasthan were undergoing treatment at different hospitals for suspected coronavirus.

The Health Ministry on Monday updated that a total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened for the virus.

As per updates, the death toll from the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan province of China has gone up to 106 on Tuesday. The virus has also affected more than 4,000 people in the country.