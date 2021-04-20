New Delhi: Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a 6-day lockdown in the national capital in the wake of COVID-19, a huge gathering of migrant labourers assembled at railway stations, fearing a repeat of 2020. Later, the Union Ministry of Railways issued a statement and clarified that passenger trains will continue to run normally. Taking to Twitter, it appealed to people not to panic or speculate. Further, it requested citizens to come to the railway stations only if they have confirmed/Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets. “Indian Railways is running its passenger trains normally. Keeping in view the pandemic situation, passengers are requested to avoid any panic/speculation and come to the station only if they have confirmed/RAC ticket. All social distancing norms to be followed”, tweeted the Railways last night. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturers Today

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, a sudden surge in passenger movement at railway stations was reported from across the country. Many travellers, speaking to the media, said the fear of an imminent lockdown was the reason behind their trips.

Yesterday, thousands of people including children and the elderly queued up at ISBT and railway stations with their belongings to head home leaving their jobs and employment back in the city.

Manoj, a migrant laborer waiting for a bus at the bus stand, told IANS, “I am going to the village due to the lockdown, how can the poor man give room rent without job? The company will be closed. From where will I earn money to feed my family? Last year I paid 4 months rent from my own pocket. I have small children, I will not come back now.”

Earlier this month, Suneet Sharma, Chairman & CEO of Railway Board had assured passengers that it will run train services as per demand since there is no shortage. “There is no dearth of trains and the railways is ready to put them into service on a short notice. We have no plan to curtail or stop train services”, said Sharma.