‘Nothing Will Come Out’: Kejriwal On CBI Probe; ‘Truth Will Out’, Says BJP

The AAP accused the BJP of trying to corner Arvind Kejriwal by deploying all the investigative agencies against him, adding that nothing will come out of the CBI probe.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday “welcomed” the CBI’s preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction of his official bungalow while asserting that nothing will come out of it as there “is nothing wrong”.

The BJP hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and said it hoped that the CBI probe would bring forth the truth behind his “rajmahal”.

In his first reaction after the CBI registered a preliminary enquiry, Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging the action showed his “nervousness” and asking whether he would resign if nothing comes out of the probe.

The AAP national convener said that he may have faced the maximum number of inquiries in the world during his tenure as chief minister in the last eight years, and added he will not bow down.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the preliminary enquiry (PE) to look into alleged “irregularities and misconduct” by unidentified public servants of the Delhi government in connection with the construction of a new official residence for the chief minister, officials said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event, “This is not the first time. The prime minister is nervous. This shows his nervousness. The inquiry against me is nothing new. So far, inquiries have been conducted against me in more than 50 cases in the last eight years.”

Slamming the BJP, Kejriwal said that it was said that Kejriwal committed bus scam, liquor scam, road scam, water scam, electricity scam and scam in school buildings. They have lodged more than 33 cases against him, he claimed.

“I may have faced the maximum number of inquiries in the world during my tenure as chief minister in the last eight years. Welcome this new inquiry. Nothing was found in any case. Nothing will be found in this also. What will you get when there is nothing wrong?” he said.

Kejriwal said, “What else can be expected from a fourth pass king? Just keep playing the game of inquiry-inquiry for 24 hours, or keep giving speeches. Don’t do any work. These people want me to bow down before them. They want to break me. But I am not going to bow down before them, even if they conduct as many fake inquiries as they want or file as many cases as they want. I won’t break down.”

“I also challenge him – just as nothing was found in all the previous inquiries, similarly if nothing is found in this inquiry too, will he resign for conducting a false inquiry?” the chief minister said.

On its part, the BJP said that the CBI probe would disclose the facts related to the tendering process of CM’s residence.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the investigation will also reveal, on whose instructions did the PWD officials allegedly “issued small tenders” for the construction of the building so that the matter does not reach the secretary of the department.

The CBI investigation will also reveal who had “approved” the alleged “exorbitant rates” for furnishing material used in the chief minister’s bungalow as well as the building material, marble stone and wood work for the floor, he said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who also addressed the media, alleged that Kejriwal considers himself a “Sultan of Delhi”.

When the people of Delhi were clamouring for oxygen supply, ventilators and medicines during the pandemic, at that time Kejriwal was “preparing to build his palace,” he charged.

Poonawalla dubbed the spending on the CM bungalow as a “vulgar expenditure”, and asked if could be a common man’s house.

Now, as the probe is to happen, the Aam Aadmi Party will “play the victim card” but this is not the time to play a victim card, but to “show the report card”.

The CBI has registered the PE against unidentified public servants of the Delhi government, the officials said.

The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR.

In its letter to the Public Works Department (PWD) on Monday, the anti-corruption branch of the CBI has demanded records related to the approval and recommendation of its officials related to alteration, tender documents and bids submitted by contractors.

It has sought documents related to approval of building plans and requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work, they said.

On Wednesday, the AAP had accused the BJP of using all its power to finish the party.

“They are trying to corner Arvind Kejriwal by deploying all the investigative agencies. They have lodged and investigated more than 50 cases against Kejriwal but nothing has come out of it. Nothing will come out of this (CBI inquiry) as well,” the AAP had said in a statement.

