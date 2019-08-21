New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray came out in support of his brother and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in the IL&FS case will bear no results.

Hitting back at questions regarding the probe, Uddhav Thackeray said, “Nothing will come out in the investigation.” Uddhav was interacting with the press after inducting former Congress MLA Nirmala Gavit and National Congress Party leader Rashmi Bagal into Shiv Sena.

The two cousins have shared a strained relationship for long, however, they have shown support in times of personal crisis.

Raj Thackeray was summoned by the ED on Sunday, along with Unmesh Joshi, son of the former chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, in connection with an IL&FS money laundering case worth Rs 91,000 crore.

Yesterday, Thackeray had warned Mumbai residents to stay indoors. “The party will not be responsible if the sentiments of its workers explode on Thursday. So, people in Mumbai should stay back and not step out unless necessary,” he had said.

The ED had issued a notice to the MNS chief to appear for questioning at its Mumbai office on Thursday, August 22. Besides Thackeray, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi’s son Unmesh Joshi has also been summoned by the ED in the same case.

The agency has been probing Thackeray’s involvement in a financial scam related to the Kohinoor building project. However, the MNS dubbed the ED’s notice as a ‘political vendetta’ and said, “Raj Thackeray created a sensation during the Lok Sabha poll campaign earlier this year. It had a significant impact on people and to avoid a similar challenge ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the ED has issued the notice.”

“If the government takes any action with prejudice against Raj Thackeray, we will protest on streets,” he added.