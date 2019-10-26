New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has backed Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and said that the party is not wrong in insisting on ’50-50 power-sharing formula’. Speaking to a leading news channel, the NCP chief asserted that Sena and BJP had implemented 50-50 formula in 1990 also, so they know how to run the government.

“They have past experience in running the government. So the Sena can insist, nothing wrong in that”, Pawar told NDTV, a day after NDA retained power in Mahharashtra by winning 161 constituencies of the total 288 seats at stake. While the BJP won 105 seats, Sena bagged 56 seats crossing the half-way mark of 144 seats.

Earlier on Thursday, when the Vidhan Sabha chunav results were declared, Sena had reminded the BJP of ’50-50 formula’, under which both the allies will have the CM post for 2 and a half years each.

“Time has come to implement that formula”, said Thackeray while hinting at the power-sharing formula between the allies.

He had also stated that the Sena was ready to discuss it with anybody including BJP President Amit Shah, in a transparent manner, and was in ‘no hurry’ to form the government without discussions with his party leaders.

Meanwhile, he is expected to hold a meeting with newly-elected MLAs of the party today at his residence to discuss the the future course of action.