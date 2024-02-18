Notorious Gangster Kala Dhanaula Shot Dead In Punjab

He was the head of the Kala Dhanaula gang.

He was wanted in more than 40 cases. (Representational image)

Gangster Kala Dhanaula: Notorious gangster Kala Dhanaula was on Sunday gunned down by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police in the state’s Barnala town after an encounter, officials said.

Kala Dhanaula, whose real name was Gurmeet Singh Mann was a notorious history-sheeter and he was wanted in more than 40 cases besides one case related to an attack on a Congress leader.

His three accomplices have been arrested from the crime scene, an official told IANS.

Two policemen were injured in the encounter.

