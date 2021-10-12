Chandigarh: From November 1, all government schemes and services for the beneficiaries of Haryana will be provided only through Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ids), directed state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to his officials. He made the remarks while chairing the first meeting of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA), an official statement said.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Fake' Relationship Between Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgal, Say Fans | India.com Twitter Poll

CM Khattar who is also the Chairman of the Authority said, "The Authority will ensure that data of every eligible family entitled to get benefits of all government schemes is verified along with the drafting of necessary rules and policies at the earliest with the prior approval of the state government so that the beneficiaries can get benefits in a time-bound manner."

He said the Parivar Pehchan Patra is an ambitious scheme of the state government, which not only would ensure that all welfare schemes reach every beneficiary but also give a single unique family Id to every family to avail government services. Chief Executive Officer, HPPA, Vikas Gupta informed the chief minister that till date more than 64 lakh families have registered on the PPP portal, out of which more than 56 lakh have given self-declaration of the data shared by them.

He further shared that out of the 315 services being presently given through the Saral portal, 286 services have been already integrated with the PPP portal. Data of PDS and pension schemes have also been integrated with the PPP portal, while the work of integration process of property IDs is going on and would be completed soon, he said.

The highest standard of security has been adopted while collecting and verifying the PPP data and there is no chance of security breach. Special IT teams would be hired to ensure safety from any kind of theft of this data, said Vikas Gupta. The Haryana assembly had in August passed a bill to creating a unique identification number for each family and preparing their database to enable them to access various government services.

(With PTI inputs)