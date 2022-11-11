Breaking LIVE: Explosive-Like Device Found Under Bridge In Maharashtra’s Raigad District

Updated: November 11, 2022 8:32 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 11: An explosive-like device was found under a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Thursday. Two bunches of six gelatin sticks each, attached to electric circuit and a watch, were found under a bridge on the Bhogavati river near Pen. The contraption looked like an explosive device but it was yet to be ascertained, the official added. Senior officials of Raigad Police, state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad from Navi Mumbai have reached the spot. An extensive search was carried out in the area and further probe was on.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    Ukraine’s military targets 2 concentrations of Russian firepower

    Southern Operational Command said, Ukrainian army killed 50 Russian troops & destroyed 3 tanks,a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer& 11 armoured vehicles on southern front line on Nov 10: Ukraine’s The Kyiv Independent

  • 7:47 AM IST

    Delhi pollution update | Pollution worsens again in Delhi, thick layer of smog shrouds the national capital this morning. AQI continues to remain in ‘Very Poor’ category.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    Encounter underway Kapren area of Shopian

    One member of JeM terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on: ADGP Kashmir

Published Date: November 11, 2022 7:29 AM IST

Updated Date: November 11, 2022 8:32 AM IST