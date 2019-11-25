New Delhi: Even as the Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on when to have floor test in Maharashtra, at 10:30 AM on Monday, it has now come to light that it was at a meeting at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s residence in Pune on November 17 that Ajit Pawar first proposed forming an alliance with the BJP.

At the time of the said meeting, Ajit Pawar, now the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was the leader of the NCP’s legislative party. He has since then been replaced by NCP Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil.

According to reports, three other senior party leaders are said to have favoured an alliance with the BJP. These are party MP Sunil Tatkare, former Union Minister Praful Patel and Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde, who has since then returned to the fold and pledged his loyalty to Sharad Pawar and the NCP. However, since most other senior leaders present at the meeting opposed the proposal, the NCP chief shot it down.

Also present at the meeting were Pawar’s daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, former ministers Jitendra Ahwad, Anil Deshmukh, Dilip Walse Patil etc.

It is also reported that on November 18, when Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi, Ajit Pawar did not accompany his uncle. This is also the day that marked day one of the Parliament’s winter session and witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the NCP as well as the BJD in the Rajya Sabha, for their conduct in the upper house.

This was followed by a ‘meeting’ over Maharashtra farmer’s issues between PM Modi and Sharad Pawar two days later.

Ajit Pawar’s silence at the joint Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress meeting in Mumbai on November 22 raised many eyebrows.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut, too, spoke about Ajit Pawar’s body language during a press briefing in the wake of dramatic developments in Mumbai on Saturday.