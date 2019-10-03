New Delhi: Students in Delhi aspiring to pursue a course in sports, here comes a piece of good news for you. The Delhi government will soon set up a ‘Sports University’ in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said a Bill in this regard has been approved by the Cabinet and it will be sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal. After that, the bill will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly in the winter session.

“A sports university will be opened in Delhi’s Mundka, a Bill has been approved by the Cabinet and it will now go to Lieutenant Governor and we are hoping it will be passed in winter session of the Assembly,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: A sports university will be opened in Delhi's Mundka, a Bill has been approved by the Cabinet and it will now go to Lieutenant Governor and we are hoping it will be passed in winter session of the Assembly. pic.twitter.com/nYfWKdm3kD — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

Saying that the move is aimed at promoting sports in the national capital, Kejriwal said the ‘Sports University’ will be opened on 90 acres of land in Mundka area.

“Earlier the sports persons used to feel insecure about their future, but under this university, they will be able to devote all their time to sports. They will be to get graduate degrees in different sports like cricket, hockey, football and so on,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also said that after completion of the course, the sports students will be able to apply for any government job which has graduation as eligibility criteria. “And moreover, they will be able to give exams like civil services,” he added.

Saying that the sports university will cater to the needs of the sportspersons who struggle for employment, Kejriwal said this university will give them dignity.

Aimed to train aspiring students in various fields of sports, the university will award graduation degrees, post-graduation degrees and doctorates in different sports.