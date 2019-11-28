New Delhi: Chinese video-making app TikTok has become one of the most popular apps with it garnering over 1 billion downloads worldwide on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

There are around 466 million users from India alone.

In the latest development, you can now add your Instagram ID on TikTok. Know here below:

Step 1: Open the TikTok on your device

Step 2: Now, to open your profile, tap the person icon on the lower right of the screen

Step 3: In case you want to view your profile, log in to your account.

Step 4: On the profile page, tap on the ‘Edit Profile’ option

Step 5: Tap on ‘Add Instagram’ option

Step 6: Choose your Instagram account. Now, click on ‘Allow’

TikTok is currently the third-most downloaded non-gaming app of 2019. It comes behind WhatsApp (top with 707.4 million installs), and Facebook Messenger (second with 636.2 million installs). Facebook is fourth with 587 million downloads, and Instagram at fifth spot with 376.2 million.