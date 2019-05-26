New Delhi: Assam Congress Committee president Ripun Bora on Sunday joined the bandwagon of state party chiefs tendering resignation in view of the drubbing that was handed to the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to news agency ANI after stepping down as the state Congress Committee chief, Bora said, “Whatever may be the reasons for this humiliating defeat in Assam, my conscience doesn’t allow me to continue as president of Assam PCC.”

Bora’s resignation has become the latest entrant in the club of senior Congress leaders taking moral responsibility for the loss that the Grand Old Party suffered in the General Election.

The Congress managed to amass only 52 seats in the 542-seat Lok Sabha contest, thus only marginally improving its 2014 election tally of 44 seats.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took back his offer to quit as the Congress President, a proposal he made during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday following the party’s rout in the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

A party source told news agency IANS, “Rahulji has taken back his proposal to resign as the party chief today.”

The source added that responsibility will be fixed for the party’s debacle in the general elections and action will unfold in the next 10 days. Many party General Secretaries and state unit chiefs could face the heat, the source said.

Gandhi offered to step down from the President’s post at the CWC meeting, taking responsibility for Congress’ embarrassing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in which it won just 52 seats.

