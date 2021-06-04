New Delhi: From now onwards, all officers and staff members of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be formally dressed in the office and will not be allowed to sport beard or wear casual clothing like jeans and T-shirt and any violation will not be tolerated, said the agency’s new director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal. Also Read - Mehul Choksi's Brother Met Dominica LoP, Promised to Donate For Polls: Report

As per the new order from the CBI chief, the dress code for men will be shirts, formal trousers, and formal shoes and they will come to the office clean shaved, Hindustan Times reported.

On the other hand, the women employees of the CBI will also wear only sarees, suits, formal shirts, and trousers. "No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals, and casual attire are allowed in the office," said the order.

Notably, the new order will be applicable to all CBI offices across the country and the heads of branches have been asked to ensure that guidelines are strictly followed in all the offices.

The new order comes days after Jaiswal took over as the agency’s 33rd director, and he is likely to make important administrative changes to improve the CBI’s efficiency in the days to come.