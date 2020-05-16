New Delhi: The Centre has launched an online dashboard to monitor and facilitate the smooth movement of migrant workers and their contact-tracing during lockdown across the country. In a communication to all states and union territories, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the central government has already allowed the movement of migrant workers by buses and Shramik Special trains to enable them to travel to their native places. Also Read - No Tokens, 50 Passengers Per Coach: Delhi Metro May Open Just For Government, Essential Service Staff in Lockdown 4.0

He said to capture the information regarding movement of migrants and facilitate the smooth movement of stranded persons across the states, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has developed an online dashboard called National Migrant Information System (NMIS), on the existing NDMA-GIS portal. Also Read - A Day Before Lockdown 3.0 Ends, Punjab Extends Restrictions Till May 31, Haryana Wants to Open Schools

Bhalla said the portal will maintain a central repository and help the sending as well as receiving state and district. Also Read - No Monkeying! 15 Railway Ministry Officials Under Quarantine And Lutyens' Monkeys Are to be Blamed

“This system will help in speedy communication between states without creating additional work at the level of the field officers.

“It has additional advantages like contact tracing, which may be useful in overall COVID response work,” he said.

The states can upload files of individual data on the portal.

As many states have already collected migrant data, this can be integrated through Application Programming Interface (API).

The letter said the states will be able to visualise the number of people going out from where and how many are reaching destination states.

The mobile numbers of people can be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring.

A unique ID is generated for each migrant, which can be used for all transactions.

Centre’s nodal ministries can also monitor the movement of migrants through this portal.

“I urge upon you to use the online portal NMIS for capturing the information on the movement of migrants and for better inter-state co-ordination,” Mr Bhalla said.

Movement of migrant workers during lockdown has become a humanitarian crisis with thousands of them walking on roads and railways tracks ignoring government pleas to stay back at the place where they are.

At least 16 such people were mowed down by a goods train in Maharashtra while at least 25 others were killed in road accidents in different parts of the country.