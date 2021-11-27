Kochi: The Kerala government on Saturday exempted all children from the mandatory RT-PCR testing and said that a COVID negative report is not essential for children to take part in the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage. Issuing an order in the matter, the Kerala government said that while children will require no testing, parents and adults, who are accompanying the little devotees must either a two-dose vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate within 72 hours. The adults also must ensure that they and the children devotees along with them carry soaps, sanitizers and mask and adhere to social distancing norms.Also Read - Gujarat Mandates RT-PCR Testing for Travellers from South Africa, UK, China and Several Other Nations Over New Variant Concerns

"The government is pleased to clarify that children are allowed to go on Sabarimala pilgrimage without RT-PCR test. Parents or adults accompanying the children shall ensure S.M.S. (soap/sanitizer, mask and social distancing) and they are accountable for the children's health issues," the order said.

Despite the COVID-19 situation, hundreds of devotees have been trekking the hills to offer prayers at the Ayyappa temple since it opened on November 16 for the two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Like the previous year, the devotees are being allowed through a virtual queue system this time also as part of efforts to regulate the flow of pilgrims in view of the pandemic and heavy rains.