New Delhi: Hours after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was detained at the Srinagar airport on Thursday, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking permission to visit Srinagar.

In his letter to Malik, he wrote, “CPI(M) has an active unit in J&K and it had an MLA Mohd Yusuf Tarigami in dissolved J&K Assembly. As the General Secretary, I wish to visit him and other members of CPI(M). I propose to reach Srinagar on the morning of August 9 to meet them. I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my party.”

Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir were detained at the Srinagar airport and sent back to Delhi. The two had landed at the Srinagar airport on Thursday morning but were immediately stopped at the airport.

Security concerns led to the two leaders being stopped, said sources. Authorities are concerned that allowing political leaders to interact with Kashmiris may flare up tension in the region that is seeing an unprecedented lockdown.

Meanwhile, before leaving for Kashmir, Azad had slammed National Security Advisor Ajit Doval over his video of a day ago wherein he could be seen interacting and eating with Kashmiris on the streets of Kashmir.

He said, “Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (You can take anyone with you by giving them money).”

There has been lockdown in Kashmir since August 4, the eve of Centre passing a resolution to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to J&K.

Section 144 has been imposed in Kashmir amid additional troop deployment across the state. Jammu and Kashmir has been bifurcated into two Union Territories by the Modi government.

Kashmir faces a complete lockdown with zero communication facilities available to the locals. Over 500 people have been detained and arrested in Kashmir so far, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah has been put under house arrest. Activists have also been detained in Srinagar as well as other parts of the Valley. Some reports said about 560 such workers were lodged in makeshift detention centres in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar, Baramulla and Gurez.