New Delhi: In yet another incident related to the mid-day meal scheme in Uttar Pradesh, a dead rat was found in a meal cooked and served to students of a government inter-college in Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the meal was prepared by a Hapur-based NGO called Jan Kalyan Sanstha Committee. It was meant for students between class six-eight and was served to more than 20 students out of whom nine fell ill. Besides the students, a teacher, too is said to have fallen ill.

The rat’s body was found at the bottom of a container of urad dal.

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a probe into the incident. Additionally, the Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate (DM) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the local committee overseeing mid-day meals in the area.

The incident comes just days after a video went viral of a cook in a local school in the state’s Sonbhadra district preparing the mid-day meal by mixing a one-litre packet of milk to a bucket full of water. The ‘meal’ was then served to 81 students of the school.

In September, a local journalist invited the government’s ire for filming a video showing students of a local school in Mirzapur district eating rotis with salt as their mid-day meal.

As per an Uttar Pradesh government data, it has provided mid-day meal in more than a lakh primary and middle schools in the state, as of December 2018. As per the scheme’s stated objective, it is to benefit over one crore students.