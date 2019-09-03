New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his government was raising the amount under the ‘Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’ or simply, the ‘Jai Bheem’ scheme. Further, he said that the scheme will now be applicable to all categories of students.

The development comes just days after it came to light that a tailor’s son, who availed this scheme and qualified the tough joint entrance exam (JEE) in the first attempt itself, will now study in IIT-Delhi at the same time as the Delhi Chief Minister’s son. Congratulating the boy, the Chief Minister tweeted:

मुझे बेहद ख़ुशी है कि इस वर्ष मेरा बेटा और इनका बेटा दोनों एक साथ IIT में जा रहे हैं। बरसों से ये प्रथा चली आ रही थी कि ग़रीब का बेटा अच्छी शिक्षा के अभाव में ग़रीब रहने पर मजबूर था। अब सबको अच्छी शिक्षा और ट्रेनिंग देकर हमने ग़रीब और अमीर के बीच की दूरी दूर की है https://t.co/UCCFJCkw7c — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 27, 2019

Speaking to media, Kejriwal said, “It has been decided to raise the amount provided under Jai Bheem scheme, from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,00,000. This scheme will now be applicable to all categories of students, even for economically weak students of general category.”

However, he clarified that the scheme will be applicable only to those children who are from Delhi and have passed class 10 and 12 from Delhi. He also said that the family income should be less than Rs 8 lakh.

Launched in December 2017, Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, is a coaching scheme of the Delhi government under which it provides free coaching classes for engineering, medical, civil services, judicial services and other competitive exams, to children from not so well-off backgrounds. It has helped about 30 students secure admissions in IITs, Delhi University (DU), Benaras Hindu University (BHU) etc.

Arvind Kejriwal himself is a graduate from IIT-Kharagpur. He is only the second IIT alumni in the country to have become a Chief Minister. Manohar Parrikar, who died earlier this year while in office as Chief Minister of Goa, was the first to achieve this distinction. He was an IIT-Mumbai graduate.