New Delhi: The Central government on Friday announced that now Aarogya Setu users will be able to generate Aadhar-like unique 14-digit Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number using the app. The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) announced integration with Aarogya Setu. This integration takes the benefits of the 14-digit unique ABHA number to the Aarogya Setu user base and beyond.

As per an official statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under the ABDM, people can use the ABHA number to link their existing and new medical records including doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital records etc. and also share these records with registered health professionals and health service providers and also access other digital health services whilst maintaining a common pool of medical history.

Elaborating on the integration, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) said: "Aarogya Setu has played a pivotal role amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in a wide usage of the mobile application. As vaccination helps us fight this pandemic, it was essential to repurpose this widely used digital public good."

“With the integration of Aarogya Setu with ABDM, we will now be able to make the benefits of ABDM available to the users of Aarogya Setu and enable them to join the digital health ecosystem, with their due consent. Creation of ABHA is the start, and we would soon roll out the functionality to view your digital health records as well,” he added.

Aarogya Setu app has a huge active user base and is already being used for COVID-19 related contact tracing to check risk factor, ICMR-guidelines based self-assessment, COVID-19 vaccine booking, certificate download and status check, generating e-Pass, search for ICMR-approved labs providing COVID-19 testing facilities, helpline contacts and other COVID-19 statistics and updates.

This integration with ABDM will add another feature of generating ABHA number for the app users.

How To Generate ABHA number?