Now, get your Tatkal Passport delivered to your home in 3 days; entire process explained step-by-step

New Delhi: If you need to travel abroad urgently and do not have a passport, there is no need to worry. Under the Government of India’s Tatkal Passport scheme, you can get a passport made much faster than through the standard process. In many cases, provided the application and documents are in order, the passport is issued within 1 to 3 working days. However, the final timeframe depends on your documents and the processing involved.
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Under the Tatkal scheme, passport applications are processed on a priority basis. This facility is designed for individuals who require a passport quickly for employment, education, medical emergencies, or overseas travel.
New 36-page passport: Rs 3,500
New 60-page passport: Rs 4,000
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If all documents are found to be correct and there are no discrepancies in the application, a Tatkal passport is usually delivered within 1 to 3 days. In some cases, the passport is issued first, and police verification is conducted subsequently.
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