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Now, get your Tatkal Passport delivered to your home in 3 days; entire process explained step-by-step

Under the Government of India's Tatkal Passport scheme, you can get a passport made much faster than through the standard process.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Published: June 27, 2026, 6:57 PM IST
Tatkal Passport, passport, Tatkal Passport scheme, Tatkal scheme, employment, education, medical emergencies, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Electricity Bill, Bank Passbook, Proof of Date of Birth, Recent passport-sized photograph, Passport Seva Portal, Passport Seva Kendra
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New Delhi: If you need to travel abroad urgently and do not have a passport, there is no need to worry. Under the Government of India’s Tatkal Passport scheme, you can get a passport made much faster than through the standard process. In many cases, provided the application and documents are in order, the passport is issued within 1 to 3 working days. However, the final timeframe depends on your documents and the processing involved.

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Read more: Getting Tatkal Passports Made Easier

What is a Tatkal Passport?

Under the Tatkal scheme, passport applications are processed on a priority basis. This facility is designed for individuals who require a passport quickly for employment, education, medical emergencies, or overseas travel.

Documents Required For A Tatkal Passport

  1. Aadhaar Card
  2. PAN Card
  3. Voter ID or Driving License
  4. Electricity Bill
  5. Bank Passbook
  6. Proof of Date of Birth
  7. Recent passport-sized photograph

What Is The Fee For A Tatkal Passport?

New 36-page passport: Rs 3,500

New 60-page passport: Rs 4,000

How To Apply For A Tatkal Passport?

  1. Visit the Passport Seva Portal.
  2. Create an account and log in.
  3. Select the ‘Apply for Fresh Passport’ option.
  4. Fill out the application form and select the ‘Tatkal’ category.
  5. Upload the required documents.
  6. Pay the fee online.
  7. Book an appointment at the nearest Passport Seva Kendra.
  8. Visit the center on the scheduled date with your documents and complete the biometric process.

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How Long Does It Take To Receive The Passport?

If all documents are found to be correct and there are no discrepancies in the application, a Tatkal passport is usually delivered within 1 to 3 days. In some cases, the passport is issued first, and police verification is conducted subsequently.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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