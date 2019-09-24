New Delhi: ‘My political career may ‘come to an end’ with the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term in 2024′, Union Minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh said, hinting at at his retirement from politics.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second innings is also the last innings of my political career. I did not enter politics to acquire positions of power. I entered politics to fulfil the dream of integration of Kashmir pursuing which Syama Prasad Mukherjee had sacrificed his life. Modi has achieved that”, said Singh when asked about him being a Chief Ministerial candidate for Bihar Assembly Polls 2020.

The controversial BJP leader said, “It was my motive to remove Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government has fulfilled this objective by scrapping the special status at the beginning of his second term.”

Furthermore, he also claimed that the current government will fulfil all the expectations of party workers. “So now I see my political innings nearing its end”, he added.

Singh’s statement in Muzaffarpur, a bastion of his Bhumihar castemen, came barely a couple of hours ahead of the chief ministers scheduled visit to the town where he will attend a couple of functions.

He had kicked up a huge row with his remarks that those opposed to Modi should go back to Pakistan as there is no place for them in India. He is known for often targeting Muslims. At an election rally during the Lok Sabha, Singh had ,”Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or don’t respect motherland, the nation will never forgive them. My ancestors died at Simaria Ghat and did not need a grave but you need three handspans of space