‘Now it is in CJP’s court, will not back down’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka gives fresh warning to CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged voter deletions, announcing a protest from October 2.

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Police personnel detain Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka (PTI)

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Monday reiterated the organization’s demand for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of defrauding 13 crore voters whose names were allegedly excluded from draft electoral rolls. Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Ranka challenged the CEC to address the public and media directly to clarify the allegations and questioned why the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was actively defending an independent constitutional body’s chief.

What CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said on October 2 protest?

“For 48 hours, the ball was in Kumar’s court; now it is in CJP’s court. We will start our nationwide protest on October 2, and we won’t back down till he resigns. CJP is a platform which, if it gets involved in any matter, doesn’t let go of it until we win,” Ranka told reporters here.

On September 24, the CJP demanded Kumar’s resignation for allegedly “undermining” voter rights and warned of a nationwide agitation, including “Jantar Mantar 2.0”, if he did not step down within 48 hours.

CJP’s ‘Election Commission Thik Karo’ campaign

Launching what it called the ‘Election Commission Thik Karo’ campaign, the youth-led outfit said the campaign would focus on the alleged exclusion of more than 13 crore names from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and Union territories during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

On the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reportedly not being granted permission for its October 2 protest in Mumbai, Ranka said, “Who gave permission to Kumar to remove the names, fraudulently redraw constituencies in Assam? The ‘netas’ and Kumar-type people are destroying democracy. Who has given them permission for such acts?”

“This is democracy, and all can vote; and we will ensure it,” the CJP leader said.

Ranka alleged that the delimitation of constituencies in Assam was carried out in a manner that benefited the ruling BJP-led dispensation and claimed that “people of one village were able to vote in three Assembly constituencies to help (Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma win”.

Ranka further claimed that the BJP was “defending” the CEC and the Election Commission over the “vote chori” allegations and questioned why the poll panel had remained silent, a report by PTI news agency said.

The newspaper had reported that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the SIR of electoral rolls within the three-member EC by the two election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies)