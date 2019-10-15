New Delhi: Incidents of snatching continue unabated in the national capital as bike-borne miscreants, late Monday night, snatched the cellphone of a Metropolitan Magistrate in north Delhi’s Kamla Nagar.

This is yet another high-profile snatching case to have taken place in the city recently. On Sunday, a handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece, Damayanti, was snatched by two miscreants.

According to news agency ANI, Sunday’s incident took place when the Metropolitan Magistrate was returning home after a dinner with his family in Kamla Nagar. He got a call on his cellphone and as soon he took it out to receive the call, two bikers, out of nowhere, came and snatched it from his hand.

Following the incident, the victim registered a case with police, who have started their investigations.

Earlier on Sunday, Damayanti Modi, who is the daughter of PM Modi’s elder brother Prahlad, was on her way to the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines, in an auto, when two scooter-borne miscreants, both of whom were later arrested, snatched her handbag and fled. The handbag had Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones, her credit and debit cards as well as some important documents.

Around 200 personnel of the Delhi Police worked on the case, scanning 700 CCTV footages and arrested the two accused within hours. While one accused, Gaurav alias Nonu was arrested from Haryana’s Sonipat, the other-Badal-was arrested from the capital’s Sultanpuri.

The police recovered all her belongings as well as the scooter the two accused were riding on.