Katra: Days after the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi hill shrine, the temple authorities have now announced that yatra slips for the visit can only be obtained through the Board's website and mobile app the Shrine Board. "The Yatra slip will be issued online through Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's website www.maavaishnodevi.org and mobile app (Mata Vaishno Devi App) only," said the Shrine Board's notification.

The Shrine Board also said that it has not authorized any private travel agency for helicopter booking from Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra. The online booking of the Helicopter is available only at Shrine Board's official website and mobile app. The decision comes the day authorities have announced their decision to make 100% online booking compulsory besides tightened arrangements with full deployment of security personnel and a slew of steps to prevent any congestion at the temple complex as the rush of pilgrims continued.

The slew of measures was taken following a stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday that left 12 dead and 16 injured. A day after the stampede, a high-powered probe committee was also set up by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who visited the site and appealed to the general public to share videos, statements or any other evidence about the incident.

Sinha chaired the first meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board after the stampede and several decisions were taken to ensure the safety of devotees, including provision for 100 percent online registration. He also advised roping in technical experts and adopting best crowd management practices.

The meeting, held at Raj Bhawan in Jammu, also discussed the modalities for a suspension bridge, a ropeway and skywalk for effective queue management. It decided on identifying more halting spots to cater to large crowd at Bhawan (sanctum sanctorum) and Katra – the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district, an official spokesman said.

Critically reviewing the causative factors leading to the stampede incident, the meeting considered various suggestions for making requisite improvements that can be carried out to safeguard against similar mishaps in the future, he said.

The spokesman said the board also directed for an early undertaking of an exercise for critically examining the safety audit of physical infrastructure and fire safety at main Bhawan, shopping complex and other important areas. More than 27,000 pilgrims had visited the cave shrine on Saturday, while over 15,000 visited on Sunday till 6 PM, according to officials.

The yatra that registered a footfall of over 55.77 lakh in 2021, compared to 17 lakh the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic, was going on smoothly, they said.

Twelve people lost their lives and 16 others were injured in the stampede in the early hours of Saturday after a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims during the New Year rush. Many eyewitnesses said that there was overcrowding as people were staying back on the shrine premises after darshan instead of returning to the base camp at Katra.

It was the first such tragedy at the revered shrine, located atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district, where pilgrims reach after a 13-km trek. At the temple complex, police personnel encouraged pilgrims not to linger after paying obeisance and to obey COVID-19 protocols.

The three-member inquiry team headed by Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra and comprising Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Rajiv Langar and Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh visited the incident site and were briefed by officials. They were accompanied by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

A public notice was issued urging the general public to furnish any facts, statements, electronic evidence, etc. about the incident with the panel. “Any person who desires to meet in person may appear before the said inquiry committee in person between 11 AM and 1 PM on January 5 in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to furnish any statements/facts/evidence,” read the notice issued by Langar.

The stampede at the shrine occurred at 2.15 AM near a relatively narrow passage at gate number 3 outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine where devotees usually arrive round the clock after trekking for 13 km from the Katra base camp.

“Directions issued for physical and systematic improvements wherever required after critical examination, augmentation of infrastructure, online booking to be made 100 percent,” LG Sinha said in a series of tweets after the meeting which was attended by senior officials, including Board’s Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Kumar.

“Steps including decongestion of the entire track, appropriate use of technology for effective crowd and queue management, RFID tracking to be put in place. Members of the board to monitor the implementation,” Sinha said.

He also announced an additional ex gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of devotees who lost their lives in the incident.

The National Green Tribunal has put a cap of 50,000 pilgrims per day and keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, the shrine board had allowed 35,000 pilgrims to proceed for yatra on 31st December 2021 and for 1st January 2022. Besides enhancing the security arrangements, authorities have also deployed additional staff to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Over a dozen persons who were not carrying the mandatory COVID test report were asked to return this morning, an official manning one of the centres said.