New Delhi: A day after reports surfaced that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy may order the demolition of the private residence of Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority on Friday served a notice to the former CM.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority has served notice to former Chie Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his current official residence.

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority has served notice to Former CM, N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his current official residence. pic.twitter.com/E8KmJA3AqQ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Thursday tweeted, “The private residence in which Naidu is staying is also illegal and Naidu should vacate the place immediately. If a property has been identified as illegal and if it’s constructed on the river bed, the only option left is to demolish.”

This development comes after the overnight demolition of the building ‘Praja Vedika’ constructed by Naidu’s government adjacent to his house for holding official meetings in 2017.

The demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’, built by then TDP government at a cost of Rs 5 crore, began Tuesday night, hours after Jagan Reddy’s two-day meeting with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police concluded at the same venue. The Chief Minister held the meeting in the building to highlight the point that it was constructed in violation of all laws and regulations as the area forms part of the river bed.

Jagan, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said Naidu himself was living an illegal house. He had indicated earlier that Naidu’s residence may be the next target, he said the drive would not stop with ‘Praja Vedika’ but would cleanse the entire stretch at Undavalli on the banks of Krishna river.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu, who returned from his foreign trip late Tuesday night when the demolition of the building adjacent to his house was going on, held a meeting with TDP leaders on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

With IANS inputs