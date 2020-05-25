New Delhi: A day after making the decision to set up Migration Commission for the employment of workers in his state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said any state which wants to hire migrant workers from his state for the employment purpose will have to seek permission first. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Adityanath to Set up Migration Commission to Employ Workers in State

However, the chief minister did not say in details about how the state is planning to make sure that the permission is taken from the state for employment of workers in other states and how it would monitor the movement of migrant workers once the lockdown is lifted.

The chief minister said this after setting up a Migration Commission in his state on Sunday to grant them employment within the state itself.

Giving further details, the chief minister said that if any state needs the manpower from his state, then he will provide the insurance and social security. However, other states simply cannot take people from his state without prior permission.

After Centre announced relaxations in economic activities in the country, many states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been trying to retain migrant workers, saying they would be needed once construction works and industrial activities start i the states.

To address the issues of migrant workers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that it has decided to set up a Migration Commission for employment of labourers in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while reviewing the lockdown situation in the state has directed to set up a Migration Commission.

In this direction, Adityanath has also directed officials that migrant workers be given insurance, so that their life is secured and a scheme be prepared so that these they get job security.

The chief minister had earlier asked officials to do skill mapping of migrant workers so that they can be provided employment once they complete the quarantine period. He had also asked his officials of police and civic administration to undertake foot patrolling to prevent gathering of crowd at any place.

So far, over 15 lakh migrant workers have returned to the state onboard 1,113 trains from different states.