New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan on Thursday said that the private sector will now be allowed to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services. Not only this, the private sector can also be part of the inter-planetary missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation, he added.

Sivan, however, asserted that ISRO's activities are not going to reduce and it will continue to carry our space-based activities including advanced research and development, inter-planetary and human space flight missions.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary exploration missions.

The ISRO chief also said a new Navigation Policy is also being proposed. Suitable changes in Remote Sensing Data Policy as well as SATCOM policy are also on the anvil as a part of aligning them to an open and inclusive space sector.

In an online address from Bengaluru, Sivan said the IN-SPACe as a separate vertical for permitting and regulating the activities of private industry in the space sector.

He said IN-SPACe will have its own directorates for technical, legal, safety and security, monitoring as well as activities promotion for assessing the private sector’s needs and further coordination of the activities.

As to its structure Sivan said IN-SPACe will have a board and will have representatives from industry, academia and the government.

Till now ISRO was the end-to-end player in the Indian space sector. With the government’s decision to open up the space sector, the private sector can now play a larger role than being a component supplier, Sivan said.

(With agency inputs)