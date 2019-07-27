New Delhi: In a big move, the central government has decided to keep Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital open on Sundays for the elderly, who will now be able to seek consultation between 9 am- 12:30 pm.

Laboratory and diagnostic facilities will be available in the emergency block.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is all set to inaugurate the first Sunday OPD for the elderly in the national capital on July 28. Health ministry officials reasoned that OPD services will be made available to the old people since they face rush during the weekdays.

A Times of India report quoted a doctor, “Nearly 8,000 patients, many of whom are senior citizens, visit Safdarjung Hospital daily. So they have to stand in queue for hours to see the doctor or get medicines. The new initiative is aimed at offering some comfort to them.”

The doctor added that family members of senior citizens will also find it easy now to bring them to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduced The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, to provide for a medical education system that also encourages community health perspective and makes services of medical professionals access to all citizens.

The Bill seeks to replace the Medical Council of India and usher in major changes in the medical education sector as well as promote national health goals that encourage medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research.