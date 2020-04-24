New Delhi: Sunlight, heat and humidity can create conditions that are less favourable for the spread of coronavirus, a public health official of the Trump Administration has said. The results of a just-concluded scientific study, conducted by the Science and Technology Directorate of the US Department of Homeland Security, announced during a White House news conference on coronavirus, could be good news for India in its fight against COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: India's Response Has Been Proactive, Pre-Emptive, Says Health Minister at WHO Meet

“Coronavirus dies at a much more rapid pace when exposed to sunlight and humidity. The virus dies the quickest in direct sunlight. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds,” Bill Bryan, the Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Science and Technology told White House reporters in the presence of President Donald Trump. Also Read - Coronavirus: Record 3,176 Deaths in US on Thursday, Death Toll Nears 50,000

Then Donald Trump asked whether the affected Americans can go out in the Sun and get cured. “There’s been a rumour that — you know, a very nice rumour — that you go outside in the sun or you have heat and it does have an effect on other viruses,” Trump said, before asking coronavirus task force coordinator Dr Deborah Birx “to speak to the medical doctors to see if there’s any way that you can apply light and heat to cure, you know if you could.” Also Read - 'Prashant Kishor Went to Kolkata in Cargo Plane,' Alleges BJP. 'Prove it or Apologise,' Says Poll Strategist

Trump then asked Birx if she “ever heard of the heat and the light” having an impact on viruses. She responded, “Not as a treatment,” before Trump asked her again to look into it. Later, Trump again directed Birx to look into the potential for sunlight to be a cure. “I would like you to speak to the medical doctors to see if there’s any way that you can apply light and heat to cure, you know if you could. And maybe you can, maybe you can’t.”

“Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have on killing the virus both surfaces and in the air. We have seen in a similar effect with both temperature and humidity as well were increasing the temperature and humidity or both are generally less favourable to the virus,” Bryan said earlier

The deadly coronavirus which has so far killed more than 188,000 people globally and infected 2.6 million, is dying at a much more rapid pace just from exposure to higher temperatures and just from exposure to humidity, he said referring to the study.

We know that summer-like conditions are going to create an environment where the transmission can be decreased. And that’s an opportunity for us to get ahead, Bryan said.

Sunlight, high temperature of more than 95 degrees Fahrenheit (or 35 degrees Celsius), and humidity cut the half-life of the virus on surfaces from up to 18 hours to a matter of minutes, the study said.

According to the US Weather Channel, the maximum temperature in New Delhi on Friday is expected to be 98 degrees Fahrenheit. When the virus is exposed to sunlight, in addition to temperatures above 75 degrees with a humidity of about 80 degrees, it can die in minutes, Bryan said.

However, he clarified that he was not suggesting or making any recommendations on the social mitigation guidelines which includes social distancing.

“Mr President while there are many unknown links in the COVID-19 transmission chain we believe these trends can support practical decision-making to lower the risk associated with the virus,” Bryan told the president.

This, he said, has a number of some practical applications. For example, increasing the temperature and humidity of potentially contaminated indoor spaces appears to reduce the stability of the virus and extra care may be warranted for dry environments that do not have exposure to solar light, he added.

Bryan said his department is also testing disinfectants, readily available. “We have tested bleach, we have tested isopropyl alcohol on the virus specifically in saliva or respiratory fluids,” he said.

“Bleach will kill the virus in five minutes, isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds and that is with no manipulation no rubbing, just spring it on and leaving it. You rub it and it goes away even faster.”

“We are also looking at other disinfectants specifically looking at the COVID-19 virus in saliva, he added.

The study, he said has identified some of the weak links in the chain that the transmission of the virus depends upon.

“We identified that heat and humidity is a weakness in that chain. We’ve identified that sunlight, solar light, UV rays are a weakness in the chain,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)