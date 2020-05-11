New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for people of Madhya Pradesh as they now can file FIRs from their home itself and they will not have to run till the police station for the purpose. Also Read - Train, Carrying Migrant Workers From Surat to Prayagraj, Detaches From Engine in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday has launched a special initiative enabling people to file FIRs from their homes instead of visiting police stations.

Launching the 'FIR Aapke Dwar' (FIR at your doorstep), the MP Police said it is a pilot project under which a complainant can dial police emergency number 100 to lodge an FIR.

“This scheme will prove to be a boon for people of the state as it will resolve their problems at their doorstep only and they need not have to come to police stations,” state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told news agency PTI.

He further added that the scheme will initially be implemented in a police station area under 11 divisions (both urban and rural) of the state and also under one police station in Datia, but later the scheme will cover a total of 23 police station areas.

Explaining the procedure, he said once a complainant dials 100, police personnel will reach his/her residence to get the FIR registered.

Giving further details, the home minister said he has also launched ‘Dial-112’ scheme under which facilities of ambulance, police and fire services will be made available to the caller immediately across the state.

These facilities are being provided to people at this time of coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Jouhri said that trained head constables are deployed for the’ FIR at the doorstep’ scheme.

“The scheme will continue as a pilot project till August 31, after which its results will be analysed for expanding its area of implementation,” the DGP said.