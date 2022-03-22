New Delhi: People can access free high-speed wi-fi internet facilities at 6100 railway stations across the country now, RailTel, one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India under the Ministry of Railways said in a statement. “Of the total 6,100 railway stations, more than 5,000 are in rural areas making wi-fi facilities available at many far-flung stations across the country like several stations of North Eastern Region and all the 15 stations of Kashmir”, the statement read.Also Read - RRB NTPC Results Row: Aspirants Found Involved In Vandalism During Protest Will Be Barred From Recruitment, Warns Railways

It added, "With this, we are close to 100% coverage (except the halt stations) and only a few stations are left. The responsibility to implement this remarkable Digital India initiative has been entrusted to Railway Mini Ratna PSU RailTel."The breakthrough was achieved today with the commissioning of a wi-fi facility at Ubarni Railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district.

How Can You Access The Free Wi-Fi At Railway Stations

Users having a smartphone with a working mobile connection can access free Wi-Fi at railway stations.

A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Scan Wi-Fi options.

Choose RailWire.

Users will be redirected to the RailWire portal.

Enter your mobile number.

You will receive an OTP.

Enter the OTP.

Your Wi-Fi will be connected and it will last for 30 minutes.

For using the Wi-Fi beyond 30 minutes, users need to choose a plan with higher speed by paying a nominal fee. The plans vary from Rs. 10/day (for 5 GB @ 34 MBPS) to Rs. 75/30 day (for 60 GB @ 34 MBPS) excluding GST. You can use a number of payment options—net banking, wallet, credit card to purchase plans online.