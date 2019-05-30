The National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday extended unconditional outside support to the new BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, a senior party leader said.

NPP Legislature Party leader Mutchu Mithi told reporters after the swearing-in that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who is also the party president, had conveyed NPP’s support to Khandu government in writing as the party is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Khandu along with 11 MLAs took oath as the tenth chief minister of the Himalayan state.

The NPP and the BJP would work collectively now to translate their promises into reality, Mithi said, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Khandu for their victories.

He said as BJP and NPP candidates contested the elections in the country and in the state, respectively, with almost similar manifestoes, the regional party would work in tandem with the Khandu government for all-round development of the state.

“But outside support does not mean remaining silent. The NPP will raise its voice and offer suggestion to the state (Arunachal Pradesh) government in the larger interests of the people,” he added.

The NPP which bagged five seats in the just-concluded assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh emerged in the third position after BJP with 41 seats and Janata Dal (United) with seven seats in the 60-member house.