New Delhi: A day after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 officially came into effect, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution terming the Act as discriminatory and divisive. “The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular India. It is to divide the Indian people on religious lines,” Sonia Gandhi, interim president of the Congress said. On January 10, the home ministry issued a notification bringing the Act into effect.

“The CWC must categorically declare that millions of Congress workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of India in their struggle for equality, equal protection of the laws, justice and dignity,” she said.

“We demand that a comprehensive high-powered commission be constituted to enquire into the incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests and give justice to the affected persons,” she said.

Coming down hard on the National Population Register (NPR), Gandhi told Congress top brass not to be under any illusion that it was a “benign exercise”.

“In form and content, NPR 2020 is a disguised NRC,” she said.

“It is a matter of anguish and concern that the people in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be denied their fundamental rights while the Government makes farcical claims of normalcy and arranges guided tours of diplomats,” she said.

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, top party leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those present at the meeting.

