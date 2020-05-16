New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said that it has postponed the work for the National Population Register (NPR) 2021 in the state, in view of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, there are 4,057 positive cases of COVID-19 in UP. The figure also includes 95 fatalities and 2,165 recoveries. Also Read - HORRIBLE! Bengal Men Torture Gangetic Dolphin to Death on Banks of River Hooghly, Viral Video Sparks Fury on Twitter

Earlier in March, the Centre had postponed the process of updating the contentious National Population Register (NPR) and the first phase of the Census 2021, slated to be carried out simultaneously from April 1 to September 30.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs had stated that due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, high alert has been declared by the Centre as well as the states and union territories.

“Keeping in view these issues, the first phase of Census 2021 and updating of NPR, which was to begin on various dates decided by the state and union territory governments beginning April 1 and various related field activities, are postponed until further orders”, the statement read.

States like Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar had opposed the NPR, which aims to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country.