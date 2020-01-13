New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday announced that there will be no National Population Register (NPR) in all those states that have refused to implement the Centre’s contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Lambasting the Opposition meeting led by the Congress while addressing a press meeting, the Union Law Minister alleged that the rival party has instigated violence all across the country in the name of protests.

“The Opposition’s resolution is not in national or security interest, neither is it in the interest of persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries,” the Law Minister said.

“The Opposition’s unity,” he furthered, “stands exposed in this meeting itself as major political parties like SP, TMC, BSP and AAP did not participate. The resolution passed today must have gladdened the hearts of Pakistan.”

Prasad’s comments come in retaliation to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government under him for the dooming economy and rising agitation and widespread violence among students.

“PM Narendra Modi is doing the biggest disservice to the nation by distracting and dividing people of the country,” said Rahul Gandhi in a press conference following the opposition parties’ meeting over CAA and NRC.

He further said that PM Modi should have the courage to talk to youth on the economic crisis and unemployment of the country. “PM Modi does not have guts to do it. I challenge him to go to any university, stand there without police and tell people what he’s going to do for this country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi slammed the central government for spreading hatred and trying to divide the people along sectarian lines.

“There’s unprecedented turmoil. The constitution is being undermined and instruments of governance being misused,” she alleged.

The Congress and 15 other opposition parties on Monday held a meeting to discuss the ongoing protests over the CAA and NRC. However, six key parties including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena as well as the DMK decided to drop out of the meet.