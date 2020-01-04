New Delhi: Congress senior leader P Chidambaram on Saturday launched a scathing attack at the ruling BJP for repeatedly targetting Congress for “provoking” anti-CAA protests and spreading misinformation on UPA’s National Population Register (NPR) of 2010.

“National Population Register, National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act are two sides of the same coin. NPR and NRC will identify and exclude. CAA will include. It is two sides of the same coin. They are Siamese twins,” asserted Chidambaram.

“Why did Home Minister not say we are doing NPR, we will not do NRC?” Chidambaram asked and furthered, “Let them say categorically that NRC is ruled out. We only did NPR, it aided the census. We stopped with the census.”

“They (BJP) must also say we are not doing NRC because we have bitter experience of Assam NRC. When we did NPR 2010, there was no Assam NRC. We did not have bitter experience of more than 19 lakh people being declared stateless,” he said.

“The content of NPR we did and what they’re doing are different. We asked about 15 fields. They added 6 fields about your last place of residence, place of birth of your father and mother, your driver’s licence number, voter ID and Aadhar. Why’re they asking these things?” Chidambaram asked.

Assam NRC, that excluded over 19 lakh people, should have been a cue to stop proposing nationwide NRC, Chidambaram alleged adding that there is an elephant in the room is right in front but the BJP chooses to ignore it.

Notably, amid the continuing agitation and growing protests over the contentious Citizenship law Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a massive pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur to counter the Congress for spreading ‘misinformation’ regarding the legislation.