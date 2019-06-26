New Delhi: An additional exclusion list comprising the names of 1,02,462 persons to the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam on Wednesday.

The persons whose names appear in the additional exclusion list are the ones who were included in the draft NRC published on July 30 last year but subsequently found ineligible.

According to a statement issued by the state coordinator of NRC, the list has been published as per provisions of Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003.

In the press release, the state coordinator said, “The Additional Draft Exclusion List will not contain the results of claimants and objectees appearing for hearings held for disposal of Claims and Objections during the period 15th February 2019 to 26th June, 2019. The results of those hearings will be published only in the Final NRC to be published on 31st July 2019. Starting at 10 AM on 26th June, 2019, the hard copies of the Additional Draft Exclusion List will be available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner/ SDO (Civil)/ Circle Officer during office hours.”

The NRC State Coordinator also said that those people who will be excluded from the NRC will be delivered Letters of Information (LOI), that will specify the reason for their exclusion. Following this, they would be able to file claims to prove their citizenship, which will be then heard by a Disposing Officer.

The draft published on July 30, 2018 included the names of 2.9 crore people out of total applications of 3.29 crore. Forty lakh people were left out in the draft.

The NRC in Assam is being updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court and the final list is scheduled to be released on July 31.

NRC Assam Additional Draft: Here’s How You Can Check The List

1. Visit the official website nrcassam.nic.in

2. Click on ‘complete draft is now active’ banner on the screen

3. Provide the ARN to check your name (Your ARN number is printed on the front page of the NRC form you had filled)

4. Enter the Captcha and click on the search button

5. NRC Assam result will display on your screen.

Alternatively, check your names in NRC list on the following links:

www.draftnrcassam.com

www.nrcdrafts.com

www.draftnrc.com

www.draftnrcassam.com

www.assamnrcdraft.com

www.nrcassamhearing.in

Those who find their names in the additional list will be allowed to make claims in the final draft of NRC.