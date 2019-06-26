New Delhi: The additional list of the draft to National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam will be published today on June 26 around 10 AM. The list to draft will contain the names of the individuals who were included in the final draft on July 30, 2018.

The NRC draft will be published on the official website, i.e., nrcassam.nic.in or you can also check them by visiting your respective NRC Sewa Kendra. Apart from the official website, you can also check your names at assam.mygov.in and assam.gov.in.

The NRC final draft of last year was touted as it included a lot of names that were not eligible for the list. The online list will highlight the names of ineligible people as ‘excluded in additional list’.

NRC Assam Additional Draft: Here’s how to check

1. Visit the official website nrcassam.nic.in

2. Click on ‘complete draft is now active’ banner on the screen

3. Provide the ARN to check your name (Your ARN number is printed on the front page of the NRC form you had filled)

4. Enter the Captcha and click on the search button

5. NRC Assam result will display on your screen.

Alternatively, check your names in NRC list on the following links:

Those who find their names in the additional list will be allowed to make claims in the final draft of NRC.