New Delhi: The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be released on Saturday at 10 AM. The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.

The NRC Assam final draft will be published on the official website nrcassam.nic.in but one can also check them by visiting their respective NRC Sewa Kendra.

Apart from the official website, people can also check their names at assam.mygov.in and assam.gov.in. To check your name in the NRC Assam final draft at the official website, via SMS and toll-free number, follow the instructions given below.

NRC Assam Final List: Here’s how to check names at official website nrcassam.nic.in

1. Visit the official website nrcassam.nic.in

2. Click on ‘complete draft is now active’ banner on the screen

3. Provide the ARN to check your name (Your ARN number is printed on the front page of the NRC form you had filled)

4. Enter the Captcha and click on the search button

5. NRC Assam result will display on your screen.

NRC Assam Final List: Here’s how to check names via SMS

To check your name in the NRC Assam final draft via SMS, type ARN space ARN number (Example ARN 102345678909876543211) and then send it to 9765556555 or 7899405444 or 7026321133 or 7026861122. You will soon receive an SMS with your NRC details.

NRC Assam Final List: Here’s how to check names via a toll-free number

You can also call the 24*7 toll-free number 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam) to check your name in the NRC final draft.

Alternate links to check names in NRC list

www.draftnrcassam.com

www.nrcdrafts.com

www.draftnrc.com

www.assamnrcdraft.com

www.nrcassamhearing.in

If the server is down, people are advised to visit their respective NRC Seva Kendra and check their names in the final draft of the NRC.