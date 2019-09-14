New Delhi: The final status of the National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Assam that included the names of those accepted as citizens of India has been published online on Saturday.

As a result, families can check their final status on the official website. The announcement was made earlier this week by Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.

Making the announcement, NRC directorate Hajela said, “Whereas the final NRC publication on August 31 consisted only of supplementary lists, queries are being received from the public about the publication of results of all members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the claims and objections process.”

“The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14. This will be available only online,” he added.

He also said that those who have not been included in the list will shortly be given a time-frame to get their certificates of rejection.

It is compulsory for the excluded people, who have to appeal in the foreigners’ tribunal, to submit certified copies of the NRC giving the reason for their exclusion to the tribunal along with other documents, to make their claim for inclusion in the list.

The final list of Assam edition of the NRC, that included a total of 3,11,21,004 people, was released on August 31. Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the list leaving their future in the country uncertain.