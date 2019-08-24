New Delhi: Just two months after a former army solider was announced a ‘foreigner’ amid work on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list, a foreigners’ tribunal declared Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector and his wife as non-Indian in Jorhar district of Assam.

Muzibur Rahman, the BSF officer, who was posted in Punjab visited his hometown in Assam last month with his wife when he was informed about the judgement. The tribunal declared them as foreigners without their knowledge and even ordered the Assam police to arrest them.

Notably, the development comes around the same time when the authorities are trying to meet the August 31 deadline for the final list of NRC.

Muzibur’s father told the local reporters that everyone except the two in their family had been included in the list. “We are not Bangladeshis or Pakistanis, we are Indians born in Assam. We have land records going back to 1923,” he told a local news channel.

“I request the government to take steps so that he continues to be an Indian,” he added.

The sub-inspector has now approached Gauhati High Court seeking an overruling of the tribunal’s order after he was declared as a D-voter in July last year, his lawyer said.

There are 100 foreigners’ tribunals in Assam, that adjudicate on the citizenship of persons suspected as foreigners, either by the border police or termed as D-voter (doubtful) in the electoral roll.

Earlier, a Kargil War veteran Mohammad Sanaullah and Central Industrial Security Force jawan Mamud Ali were also declared as foreigners.

At least 40 lakh people have been excluded in the complete draft of the NRC that was published last year. The state NRC coordinator’s office has received 36.2 lakh applications for inclusion of names, and another 2 lakh applications seeking exclusion of names.

The final list will be published on August 31, as mandated by the Supreme Court, after a plea was filed by the Centre and Assam government for an extension of the deadline by a month.