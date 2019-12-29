New Delhi: Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) Director General (DG) Major General Shafeenul Islam on Sunday said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was completely an ‘internal affair’ of India, at the same time promising to work to prevent illegal crossings into India.

A BGB delegation, led by Major General Islam, is currently in the national capital for DG-level talks with their Indian counterpart, the Border Security Force (BSF).

Speaking at a press conference, the BGB chief said, “The NRC is an issue which is completely internal matter to the Government of India. Like any other border guarding force, the BGB works to prevent illegal crossings and will continue to do so.”

DG of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) Md Shafeenul Islam on National Register of Citizens (NRC): This issue is completely an internal matter of Indian government. Like any other border guarding force, BGB works to prevent illegal crossing and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/EQo1iHM2jd — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

The NRC exercise is aimed at identifying illegal immigrants living in India, often described as ‘termites’ by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has used the term particularly for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in India. It was recently conducted in Assam where 19 lakh people, mostly Hindus, were left off the NRC list.

On the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in India, the BGB chief remarked that he would not want to comment on it. Earlier this month, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had cancelled their respective scheduled visits to India in the wake of violent protests in the northeast against the contentious Act.

On the killing of a BSF trooper by the BGB in October, Major General Islam called the incident ‘unwarranted’ and remarked that steps have been taken to ensure such an incident is not repeated.

Director General of Border Guards Bangladesh Md Shafeenul Islam on killing of a BSF jawan by BGB: The incident which took place is unwanted. We have taken steps so that such incident don't occur again. Inquiry is underway. — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

“An inquiry is underway and we will take necessary steps,” he further said.