New Delhi: The final list of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been published on Saturday at Seva Kendras and govt website. Of the total 3.29 crore, 3,11,21,004 people were included while more than 19 lakh were excluded from the Final NRC.

Here is the direct link to check the final NRC list: https://www.thefinalnrc.com/FinalNRC/Draft.htm.

You can directly check your status by entering the ARN number and a captcha text, built in for sites security.

Earlier, ahead of the publication of the final NRC list, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said he had lost all hope in the National Register of Citizens as the Centre and the state government were discussing new ways to oust foreigners from the state.

Speaking to the media here ahead of the release of the final NRC list, Sarma said: “I have lost all hope in the NRC. I just want the day to pass off peacefully, without any incident.”

The Minister further added: “Delhi and the Assam government are discussing new ways to oust foreigners from the state. I don’t think this is the final list, there are many more to come.”